Patrick Flavin posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Barbasol Championship

Patrick Flavin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Flavin finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Patrick Flavin had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Flavin to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Flavin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 2 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Flavin hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Flavin's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 4 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Flavin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 5 under for the round.