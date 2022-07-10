Niklas Norgaard Moller shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Niklas Norgaard Moller hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Moller finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Moller hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moller to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moller chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moller to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Moller chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moller to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moller reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moller to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moller chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Moller to 5 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Moller's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Moller reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moller to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Moller had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moller to 5 under for the round.

Moller got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Moller to 4 under for the round.