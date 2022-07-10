Michael Kim shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Michael Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 7th at 16 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.