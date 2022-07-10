Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Michael Gligic hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Gligic chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gligic's 90 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.