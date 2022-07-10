Max McGreevy shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Max McGreevy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 13th at 14 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, McGreevy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, McGreevy got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing McGreevy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, McGreevy's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, McGreevy had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.