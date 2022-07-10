Matti Schmid shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Matti Schmid hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 22 under for the tournament. Schmid finished his day in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Schmid reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Schmid's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schmid chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Schmid at even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Schmid's 124 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Schmid had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schmid to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Schmid hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schmid to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Schmid had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schmid to 4 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Schmid had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Schmid to 5 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Schmid had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schmid to 6 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Schmid got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schmid to 5 under for the round.