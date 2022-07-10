Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 10th at 15 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 second green, Hubbard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hubbard's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Hubbard's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.