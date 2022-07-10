Marcus Helligkilde delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Barbasol Championship

Marcus Helligkilde hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Helligkilde finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Marcus Helligkilde had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Marcus Helligkilde to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Helligkilde's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Helligkilde to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, Helligkilde missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Helligkilde to 4 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Helligkilde chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Helligkilde to 5 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Helligkilde had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Helligkilde to 6 under for the round.