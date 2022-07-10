Marcel Siem shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Marcel Siem hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Siem finished his day tied for 78th at 4 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Siem got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Siem to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Siem reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Siem to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Siem chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Siem to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Siem got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Siem to 1 over for the round.