Lukas Nemecz shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Lukas Nemecz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Nemecz finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Nemecz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Nemecz to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Nemecz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nemecz to even for the round.

Nemecz tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Nemecz to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Nemecz hit an approach shot from 237 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Nemecz to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Nemecz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nemecz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Nemecz had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nemecz to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Nemecz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nemecz to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Nemecz's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nemecz to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Nemecz hit his 247 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Nemecz to 6 under for the round.