Lucas Bjerregaard shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Lucas Bjerregaard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Bjerregaard chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bjerregaard to even for the round.

At the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Bjerregaard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bjerregaard to even-par for the round.

Bjerregaard got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Bjerregaard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to even for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Bjerregaard hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 15th, Bjerregaard hit his 217 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Bjerregaard to 3 under for the round.