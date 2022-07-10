Kramer Hickok shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 13th at 14 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 462-yard par-4 third, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hickok's 158 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Hickok hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.