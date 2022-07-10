Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Tway hit his 93 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.