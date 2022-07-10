Kevin Streelman putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 3rd at 19 under with Trey Mullinax; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; and Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Kevin Streelman's 81 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Streelman had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Streelman's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Streelman had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.