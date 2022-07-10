Kevin Chappell shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Chappell's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Chappell's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Chappell had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.