Justin Walters shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Justin Walters hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Walters finished his day tied for 56th at 8 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Walters got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walters to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Walters had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walters to even-par for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Walters reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walters to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Walters's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walters to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Walters chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walters to 3 under for the round.

Walters had a fantastic chip-in on the 205-yard par-3 ninth. His tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.