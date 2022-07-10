Justin Lower shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Justin Lower hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Lower chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Lower hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Lower chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Lower's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lower's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 5 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lower chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 5 under for the round.