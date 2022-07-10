Julien Brun shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Julien Brun hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Brun finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

Brun got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brun to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Brun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brun to even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Brun chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brun to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Brun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brun to 2 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Brun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brun to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Brun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brun to 2 under for the round.