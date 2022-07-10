-
Josh Teater shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2022
Interviews
Josh Teater on playing close to home before Barbasol
Prior to the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Kentucky native Josh Teater speaks about the importance of playing in front of a hometown crowd and inspiring youth golfers from Lexington, Kentucky, where Teater currently resides.
Josh Teater hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 65th at 7 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 third, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.
