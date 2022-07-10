Josh Teater shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Josh Teater hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 65th at 7 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.