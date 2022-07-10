Josh Geary putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Josh Geary hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Geary finished his day tied for 56th at 8 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Josh Geary's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Geary had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Geary to even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Geary had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Geary to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Geary reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Geary to 2 under for the round.