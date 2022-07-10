Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Byrd hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Byrd to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Byrd chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Byrd's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.