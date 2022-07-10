John Merrick shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

John Merrick hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merrick finished his day tied for 80th at 3 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Merrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Merrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to 2 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Merrick chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Merrick's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Merrick chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Merrick to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Merrick had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merrick to even for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Merrick reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.