Jim Knous shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Jim Knous hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 80th at 3 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Knous reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to even-par for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Knous hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knous at 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Knous had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knous to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 ninth green, Knous suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knous at 2 over for the round.