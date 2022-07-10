Jim Herman shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Jim Herman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 76th at 5 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Herman's his second shot went 16 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.