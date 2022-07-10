Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Jason Dufner hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

Dufner his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Dufner had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.