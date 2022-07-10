James Hahn shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hahn's 71 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hahn had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.