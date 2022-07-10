Jacob Bridgeman shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Jacob Bridgeman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bridgeman finished his day in 83rd at 1 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Bridgeman's tee shot went 204 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Bridgeman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bridgeman to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bridgeman hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Bridgeman to 3 over for the round.