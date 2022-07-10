J.J. Henry shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, J.J. Henry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henry finished his day tied for 78th at 4 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Henry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henry at 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Henry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to even-par for the round.

Henry got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 2 over for the round.