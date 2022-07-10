Strong putting brings Hurly Long a 9-under 63 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Hurly Long hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day in 2nd at 20 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Hurly Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hurly Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Long had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Long hit an approach shot from 70 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Long's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Long hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Long hit his 281 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Long to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Long had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 7 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 9 under for the round.