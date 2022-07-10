Hugo León shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Hugo León hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. León finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 sixth, León's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved León to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, León chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved León to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, León reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved León to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, León reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved León to 3 under for the round.