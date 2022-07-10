Hayden Buckley finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 71st at 6 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Buckley's 168 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.