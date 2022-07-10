Hank Lebioda comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Hank Lebioda hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lebioda finished his day tied for 56th at 8 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Hank Lebioda's his second shot went 34 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Lebioda missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lebioda to 1 under for the round.