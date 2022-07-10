Gunner Wiebe shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Gunner Wiebe hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Wiebe finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Wiebe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiebe to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Wiebe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiebe to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Wiebe had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wiebe to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wiebe had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiebe to 2 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Wiebe chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wiebe to 3 under for the round.