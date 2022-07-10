Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to even for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Sigg hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Sigg's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Sigg had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.