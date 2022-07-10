Greg Chalmers putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Greg Chalmers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chalmers finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Greg Chalmers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Greg Chalmers to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Chalmers chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Chalmers at 4 under for the round.