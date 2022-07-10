Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Espen Kofstad in the third round at the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Espen Kofstad hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kofstad finished his day tied for 13th at 14 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Espen Kofstad's 91 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Espen Kofstad to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Kofstad chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kofstad to 2 under for the round.