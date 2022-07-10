Dylan Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Dylan Wu hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the par-5 fifth, Wu chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Wu hit his 227 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 17th, Wu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.