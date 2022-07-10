Doc Redman shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Doc Redman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Redman's 121 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Redman's his second shot went 31 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.