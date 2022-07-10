Dawie van der Walt shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 71st at 6 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, van der Walt chipped in his fourth from 28 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept van der Walt at even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, van der Walt had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 4 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to 3 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 ninth green, van der Walt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van der Walt at 3 over for the round.