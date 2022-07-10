David Skinns comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Barbasol Championship

David Skinns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Skinns finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, David Skinns's his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Skinns's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Skinns hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.