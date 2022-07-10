David Hearn shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, David Hearn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 56th at 8 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

Hearn got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Hearn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hearn chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hearn at even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hearn's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Hearn's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.