Conrad Shindler shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Conrad Shindler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Shindler finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-5 11th, Shindler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Shindler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 2 under for the round.

Shindler got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shindler to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Shindler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Shindler to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Shindler's 174 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Shindler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 2 under for the round.