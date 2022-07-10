Chris Stroud shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Chris Stroud hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Stroud had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stroud's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

Stroud tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stroud to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Stroud had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.