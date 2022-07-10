Chesson Hadley shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 65th at 7 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Hadley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Hadley hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.