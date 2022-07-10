Chase Hanna shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Chase Hanna hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hanna finished his day tied for 76th at 5 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hanna chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hanna to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Hanna had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hanna to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Hanna chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hanna to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hanna had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hanna to 1 under for the round.

Hanna got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hanna to even for the round.