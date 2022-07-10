Carlos Pigem shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Carlos Pigem hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pigem finished his day tied for 56th at 8 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Pigem reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pigem to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Pigem chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Pigem to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Pigem had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pigem to 4 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Pigem had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pigem to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Pigem's 84 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pigem to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pigem had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pigem to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Pigem had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pigem to even for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Pigem hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pigem to 1 under for the round.