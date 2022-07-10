Camilo Villegas rebounds from poor front in third round of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Villegas finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 392-yard par-4 first, Camilo Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Camilo Villegas to 1 over for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Villegas hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Villegas hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.