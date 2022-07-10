Strong putting brings Cameron Percy an even-par round three of the Barbasol Championship

Cameron Percy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Cameron Percy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even for the round.