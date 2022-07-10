  • Strong putting brings Cameron Percy an even-par round three of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Cameron Percy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Percy taps in birdie on No. 15 at Barbasol

    In the opening round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Cameron Percy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.