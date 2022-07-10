Brandon Hagy putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Brandon Hagy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brandon Hagy had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Hagy hit his 202 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Hagy's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 5 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.