Bo Van Pelt finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 256 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 third, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Van Pelt's 161 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Van Pelt chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.